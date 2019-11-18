Bad Poems fetches audience prize at Hungarian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Comedy-drama Bad Poems fetched the audience prize at the week-long 19th Hungarian Film Festival of Los Angeles which showed feature and television films, as well as documentaries, shorts and animation films for children, the National Film Fund said.

The prize for best film went to the thriller X – The eXploited, directed by Karoly Ujj Meszaros.

The film Those Who Remained, Hungary’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, won the prizes for best director and best screenplay, as well as the Alex Friedman humanitarian award. Its director Barnabas Toth personally collected the prize at the festival.

The professional jury of the 19th Hungarian Film Festival of Los Angeles comprised director-producer Susan Morgan Cooper, director Rokhsareh Ghaemmaghami, actor Chale Nafus, actress Rachel O’Meara, film critic Bijan Tehrani and producer Arati Misro.

The festival was organised by Bunyik Entertainment and the Hungarian American Film-Theater Society, with Hungarian support from the National Media and Infocommunications Authority and the National Film Fund.