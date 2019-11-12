Csiky Theatre in Kaposvár opens after reconstruction

The Gergely Csiky Theatre in Kaposvár, southwest Hungary, was opened on Monday after a three-year reconstruction, with an opening ceremony attended by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The theatre, a hotbed of a new generation of artists in the 1980s who went on to do groundbreaking work in Hungary’s theatres, has been completely revamped and expanded thanks to a 9.5 billion forint (EUR 28.4m) government grant.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Péter Fülöp, deputy state secretary of the human resources ministry, said modern theatre transcends the limits of performance arts and opens towards other art forms. The Csiky Theatre aims to work as a cultural hub as well as a theatre, and will continue to break taboos and preserve traditions as it did before, he said.

The theatre opened with Buborekok (Bubbles), a comedy by Gergely Csiky, after whom the theatre was named. The piece was directed by National Theatre director Attila Vidnyánszky.