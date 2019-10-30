Hungary sees great improvement in cyber security

Hungary's cyber security ranking is improving and has risen to 19th place on the International Telecommunication Union's list from 51st place two years ago, according to a cyber security expert.

Hungary is “no worse than any other country in Europe” concerning cyber security, Balázs Bencsik, the head of Hungary’s Cyber Security Institute, told public media on the sidelines of a conference on the subject. But the training of cyber security experts needs to be further improved, he added.

The conference was organised as part of the European Cyber Security Month of programmes.