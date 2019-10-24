Hungary commemorates 1956 uprising

Hungary's national flag was hoisted in front of the Parliament building on Wednesday, in a state commemoration marking the anniversary of the anti-Soviet revolt which started on October 23, 1956.

Commemorators in the Rakoskeresztúr Cemetery where the heros of 1956 are buried MTI/Balázs Mohai

The ceremony was attended by House Speaker László Kövér, government members, leaders of the military and state organisations, and diplomats.

During the day, a series of commemorations were held across the country and in Hungarian communities abroad paid tribute to heroes of the failed revolution and freedom fight.

In the evening, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke at the Academy of Music, while the traditional “Freedom concert” concluded the events at the Millenáris Park.