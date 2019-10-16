Hungarian Days closes cultural season in Israel

A festival dubbed Hungarian Days started in Tel-Aviv late on Tuesday as the closing event of a Hungarian cultural season in Israel, which marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Levente Benkő, Hungary’s ambassador to Israel, said in his opening address that the cultural season, which started in March, “has been the Hungarian diplomacy’s most comprehensive project in Israel”. He noted that the rich programme offered ballet, opera, and operetta performances by Hungarian companies, as well as exhibitions of traditional and contemporary art.

The ambassador said that building personal and community ties between the two nations was even more important than good political relations, for which such cultural events provided an excellent opportunity.

Tel-Aviv’s mayor, Ron Huldai, attended the event that concludes on Thursday.