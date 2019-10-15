World Water Summit to attract over 2,300 guests

The World Water Summit, to start in Budapest on Tuesday, will attract participants from a record 118 nations, the chief organiser told MTI.

Over 30 ministerial delegations, head of international organisations and multilateral financial institutions and water experts will discuss ways to prevent a global water crisis, István Joó, state secretary at the foreign ministry, said.

The three-day summit will be accompanied by 16 fringe events, including an exhibition with Hungarian innovations expected to play a key role in preventing the crisis.

The summit will be opened by Hungarian President János Áder.