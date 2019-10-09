Erasmus days to offer some 80 programmes nationwide

The Erasmus days, running from Thursday through Sunday, will offer some 80 programmes nationwide promoting the European Union's Erasmus+ student exchange programme, organisers said.

Hungarian institutions engaged in secondary, tertiary and vocational education received nearly 16 billion forints (EUR 50m) funding within the programme in 2019, with 21,000 students gaining experience in international projects, they said.

The Erasmus Days events will take place in 40 countries. In Hungary, 25 towns and cities will participate with a variety of events including interactive city walks, flashmobs and a digital escape room, the organisers said.