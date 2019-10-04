Budapest Design Week to offer over 250 events

The Budapest Design Week, to be held between October 4 and 13, will offer over 250 events in the capital city and other locations, organisers said.

Guests of honour this year will be Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, curator Judit Osvárt said.

The 16th Design Week will offer events for professionals as well as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and design tours for the public. Some 150 programmes will be held in Budapest, and the rest in Debrecen, Eger, Gyor, Pecs, Sopron and Veszprem, she said.

The programme will focus on the concept of “flow”, Osvárt said.