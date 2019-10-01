Memorial to Hungarian King Andras II inaugurated in Israel

A state secretary of Hungary's human resources ministry inaugurated a memorial plaque in northern Israeli Mi'iliya on Sunday, marking the 800th anniversary of Hungarian King Andras II's crusade into the Holy Land.

“The memorial creates a special relationship between Mi’iliya and Hungary, based on the past but building the future,” Csaba Latorcai said at the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, locals and Hungarian pilgrims attended a mass celebrated in Hungarian and Arabic by Yousef Matta, Melkite archbishop of the diocese of Galilee and Greek Catholic Metropolitan Fulop Kocsis of Hajdudorog, north-eastern Hungary.