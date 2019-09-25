Will Smith to give concert in Budapest

Hollywood film star Will Smith will give a concert in front of the St Stephen Basilica in Budapest on Wednesday evening, the Hungarian Tourism Agency told MTI.

T

Will Smith

Photo: Camera Press

he concert starts at 9 pm, the statement said.

Will Smith is in Hungary to promote his film Gemini Man, which was partly shot in Budapest, appearing in cinemas at the end of September, the statement said.

Smith has also gained fame as a musician, he was a member of the hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1988. He wrote many songs in the 1990s, including the theme song for one of his most successful films, Men in Black.