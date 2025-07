Felbocsátották Izrael legújabb, 200 millió dolláros űreszközét a Spacex Falcon 9 fedélzetén – VIDEÓ

🇮🇱📡 Lift-off!

Israel’s first national communications satellite, Dror 1, just launched aboard a @SpaceX Falcon 9.

Built by Israel Aerospace Industries, this $200M “smartphone in space” will power Israel’s strategic and civilian communications for 15 years.

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 13, 2025