Milliós lesz az ára, de az Apple-rajongók így is várják: jön az összehajtható iPhone

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could cost between $2,100 and $2,300, beating Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 by up to $400. It would also be $1,000 more expensive than the highest-spec iPhone 16 Pro Max 💸 pic.twitter.com/4tqnKVbPh9

— iPLUG NG 🇳🇬 (@iplugsupport) April 15, 2025