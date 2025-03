A világ legnagyobb űrteleszkópja véletlenül fedezte fel, mi rejtőzik a „kozmikus tornádó” mögött

Sometimes the stars (and galaxies) align!

This outflow from a newly forming star looks like it is topped by a galaxy, like a sundae with a cherry on top. Perspective makes all the difference – these objects are light years apart and totally unassociated. https://t.co/4VAGjgO4Lw pic.twitter.com/BischD1CBZ

— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) March 24, 2025