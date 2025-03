Sikeres holdraszállást hajtott végre egy amerikai űrszonda

Would you look at that view! #BlueGhost captured its first image on the Moon that embodies everything this bold, unstoppable Firefly team has worked so hard for over the last 3+ years. And we’re just getting started! Find out what’s next for #BGM1 https://t.co/oEJhJu7KHx pic.twitter.com/NsdljgQOpu

— Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 2, 2025