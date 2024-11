Haldokló csillagot fotózhattak a Tejútrendszeren kívül

Astronomers used the Very Large Telescope Interferometer to capture the first detailed image of WOH G64, a massive red supergiant 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

The dying star, 2,000 times the Sun’s size, is surrounded by a cocoon of gas and dust,… pic.twitter.com/ImZYTHnw7u

— Erika  (@ExploreCosmos_) November 21, 2024