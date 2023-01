Rekordközel zúg el egy aszteroida a Föld mellett

A small asteroid is predicted to make one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded on Thursday, Jan. 26. Though it will pass within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, there is no risk of the asteroid impacting Earth.

Details: https://t.co/UQzjedlQuK pic.twitter.com/yLk5QoFzeu

— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) January 26, 2023