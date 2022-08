A pisai ferde toronynál is nagyobb aszteroida száguld a föld felé

Join us as @NASA’s #DARTMission intentionally crashes into an asteroid!

You’re invited to apply to attend an in-person @NASASocial as we attempt the world’s first mission to deflect an asteroid in space.

Learn more about the event at @JHUAPL on Sept. 26: https://t.co/qSbh7urujX

— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 10, 2022