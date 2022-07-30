logo

Így néz ki a James Webb teleszkóp által felvett Éta Carinae-köd – VIDEÓ

Szerző: hirado.hu
2022.07.30. 14:52

Az Éta Carinae-köd (más néven Caldwell 92) egy szétszórt köd a Hajógerinc csillagképben. Csak a déli félgömbről figyelhető meg, Magyarországról nem látható.

Nevét a Tejútrendszer egyik legnagyobb tömegű és legnagyobb abszolút fényességű csillagáról, a köd közepén lévő, és azt sugárzásra gerjesztő η Carinae-ről kapta.

Az égi jelenséget Nicolas-Louis de Lacaille fedezte fel még 1751-ben.

