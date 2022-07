Kifogták a világ a legkülönlegesebb rákját

The odds of a lobster having a bright blue hue are widely believed to be one in 2 million. Blue lobsters get their coloring from a genetic abnormality that triggers increased production of a certain protein that affects the color of their shells.

