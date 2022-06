Tudja, mit jelent az „i” betű az iPhone nevében? – 10+1 érdekesség a szülinapos iPhone-ról

The Russian brand Caviar, known for its extravagant versions of flagship smartphones, has introduced a new collection – iPhone 13 Pro Tera. The collection includes three models – Teradiamond, Monsterphone and Tyrannophone. All of them are offered in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/shMolGSQhy

— Yaroslav Gavrilov  (@appletesterrus) November 9, 2021