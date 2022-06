A tudósok felfedezték, hogyan élhetünk akár 200 évig – a kulcs egy „fiatalodó” medúza

Only one animal is known to have the remarkable ability of “turning back time” and resetting its life. Through a process called transdifferentiation, “the immortal jellyfish” (Turritopsis dohrnii), can recycle cells and transform from adult back to its polyp stage. pic.twitter.com/sPKD5ywbTg

— American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) February 20, 2018