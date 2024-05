Eladási rekordot döntött John Lennon 12 húros Hootenanny akusztikus gitárja

John Lennon’s Guitar Sells for Record-breaking £2.3 Million at Auction – A 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar used by John Lennon during the recording of the Beatles’ *Help!* album and film has set a new record as the highest-selling guitar in Beatles…https://t.co/5S647ZFdsz

— Craig Paige (@CPaige_Noah) May 29, 2024