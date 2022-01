Ellopták a biciklijét, ezért ment le a bokszterembe a későbbi legenda – Ma lenne 80 éves Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury getting up from Wilder’s right hand in the first fight was amazing, but can you imagine how monumental it was for Muhammad Ali to knockout George Foreman who had a record of 40-0 before the fight? At the time, Foreman was the most feared man in combat sport history. pic.twitter.com/sRxAQTl0YA

— 🇵🇸🇦🇫 (@MMVHlRD) January 8, 2022