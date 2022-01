Bélyeggel ünneplik az idén 60 éves Rolling Stonest

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones this year, Royal Mail has honoured the band with a collection of exclusive stamps and collector’s items.

The stamps are available to pre-order from today and will go on general sale on January 20: https://t.co/Qv8qTHs50a pic.twitter.com/bbcWzN8wTO

— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) January 11, 2022