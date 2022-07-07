logo

#Rezsivédelmi és honvédelmi alap #Ukrán válság #olajembargó #nyugdíjemelés
Élethű dinoszauruszok borzolták a kedélyeket a belgiumi strandon

2022.07.07. 14:44

A Dinók homokban című homokszobor-fesztivál a belgiumi Middelkerke tengerpartján került megrendezésre. A július 1-től szeptember 11-ig tartó rendezvényen 12 ország 26 homokszobrásza mintáz meg őslényeket.

Ajánljuk még

 