Íme a világ legboldogabb országa egy friss rangsor szerint

The world's happiest countries for 2022: for the fifth year in a row, Finland is No. 1 followed by Denmark, Sweden, Norway,

Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Ireland (13) happier than Germany (14), UK (17) happier than France (20). https://t.co/fBXkq6fbw7 @CNN

March 18, 2022