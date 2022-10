Hollywood krémjével készíti új filmjét Coppola

EXCLUSIVE: Francis Ford Coppola has completed the cast of ‘Megalopolis,’ the epic drama that he’ll shoot this fall in Georgia. Coppola has added Chloe Fineman, Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, Bailey Ives and Dustin Hoffman https://t.co/NcECpyOwMy

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 4, 2022