Anne Heche örökségén civakodik a filmsztár fia és exe

epa10116819 (FILE) – Anne Heche arrives for the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 20 April 2018 (reissued 12 August 2022). A statement from the actor’s representative released on late 11 August 2022 is cited that Heche “is not expected to survive.” Heche was hospitalised and on life support after suffering severe burns and critical injuries in a car crash on 06 August 2022. EPA/NINA PROMMER *** Local Caption *** 54279020