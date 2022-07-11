Angelina Jolie rockkoncerten tombolt a lányával - VIDEÓ

Angelina Jolie Rocks Out with Daughter Shiloh at Måneskin Concert in Rome — See the Photos! https://t.co/GHWQccNdGm
Azt eddig is sejtettük, hogy Angelina Jolie egy vagány édesanya, de most már bizonyítékunk is van rá. A 47 éves Oscar-díjas színésznő a hétvégén 16 éves lányával Shiloh Jolie-Pitt-tel együtt ropta Rómában az Eurovíziós Dalfesztivál 2021-es győztesének, a Måneskin nevű olasz glam rock zenekarnak koncertjén.
@whoopsee.it Erano in 70 mila al Circo Massimo di Roma, ieri sera, per il “Loud Kids Tour”. Tutti uniti nell’afa romana per omaggiare i nuovi fenomeni della musica italiana, diventati celebri in tutto il mondo: i Måneskin. E a certificare l’internazionalità della rock band in platea c’era nientemeno che Angelina Jolie, una delle presenze illustri nel parterre della Capitale. L’attrice, impegnata in Italia per le riprese di “Without Blood”, tratto dal romanzo “Senza sangue” di Alessandro Baricco, si è goduta il concerto in compagnia della figlia 16enne Shiloh. Eccola applaudire, saltare e cantare. Non rinunciando a lanciare sguardi divertiti e d’intesa alla figlia, nata durante la relazione con l’ex marito Brad Pitt. E quando parte “I Wanna Be Your Slave”… non può che scatenarsi insieme a tutto il Circo Massimo! OGNI RIPRODUZIONE È STRETTAMENTE RISERVATA E VIETATA SENZA CONSENSO E LOGO. ******** There were 70.000 at the Circo Massimo in Rome, last night, for the “Loud Kids Tour”. All united in the Roman heat to pay homage to the new phenomena of Italian music, which have become famous all over the world: the Måneskin. And to certify the internationality of the rock band in the audience there was none other than Angelina Jolie, one of the illustrious presences in the parterre of the capital. The actress, engaged in Italy for the filming of “Without Blood”, based on the novel “Senza sangue” by Alessandro Baricco, enjoyed the concert in the company of her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh. Here she goes applauding, jumping, singing. She does not fail to throw amused and sympathetic looks at her daughter, born during the relationship with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. And when “I Wanna Be Your Slave” starts… she can only go wild with the whole Circo Massimo! ANY REPRODUCTION IS STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL AND PROHIBITED WITHOUT CONSENT AND LOGO. #whoopsee #maneskin #angelinajolie #loudkidstour #roma #rome ♬ I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE – Måneskin
Shiloh láthatóan hatalmas rajongója a zenekarnak, az első dallamok felcsendülésekor már csillogtak a szemei és torkaszakadtából énekelte a közönséggel az ismert dalokat. Angelina azonban meglepetést okozott a rajongóinak, hiszen vadóc korszakát réges-rég levetkőzte már, és manapság inkább a fenséges, kifinomult oldalát mutatja a világnak. Most mégis lezsernek és felszabadultnak tűnt, és a Måneskin néhány népszerű számát is énekelte a többiekkel.
Brad Pitt és Angelina 16 éves lányától nem áll messze a zenei vonal, a múlthónapban tánctudásával kápráztatta el az internetezőket. A sztárcsemete egyike volt azon táncosoknak, akik a Millennium Dance Complexben a Doja Cat “Vegas” című dalára mutatták be elképesztő mozdulataikat.