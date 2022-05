George Clooney-val romantikázik Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts teases #TicketToParadise with George Clooney: “It’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself… I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.” https://t.co/PtTLvJYpeG pic.twitter.com/Ycdmpil6ZO

— Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2022