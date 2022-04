Most bárki megszerezheti Kurt Cobain legendás kék gitárját

The guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” could sell for as much as $800,000 when it goes to auction next month, with a portion of proceeds set to go toward mental health charities. https://t.co/bNhbE27kc8 pic.twitter.com/3poqwgHcog

— Forbes (@Forbes) April 11, 2022