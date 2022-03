Két év után ismét nyitva a Dior divatház párizsi boltja és múzeuma

The new, 10,000 square-metre @Dior flagship now houses a gallery space, the restaurant Monsieur Dior and Pâtisserie Dior, two eateries both led by buzzy French chef Jean Imbert, three gardens, a 200-metre guest suite and more.https://t.co/zx99ZWQpa4

— Vogue Business (@voguebusiness) March 3, 2022