Lélegzetelállító portré került elő Diana hercegnéről

Few were better at capturing Diana’s luminous beauty than Lord Snowdon as shown in this picture of the princess which has resurfaced ahead of the 25th anniversary of her tragic death, writes RICHARD KAY

via https://t.co/iDmtTZ3spP https://t.co/N0BNRy1quJ

— ImageKingUSA (@ImageKingUSA1) July 2, 2022