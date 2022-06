Boldoggá avattak tíz nővért, akiket szovjet katonák gyilkoltak meg

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, under the mandate of @Pontifex, reads the apostolic letter by which the Pope inscribes the Venerable Servants of God Sr. Paschalis Jahn and nine Companions of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Elizabeth among the Blessed. pic.twitter.com/Cfk8u7uVNR

— Church in Poland (@ChurchInPoland) June 11, 2022