Újságírónőt bántalmaztak a BLM-tüntetők Manhattanben – VIDEÓ

2021. 01. 11. - 11:38
szerző: hirado.hu

Az Antifa és BLM aktivistái Manhattan utcáin masíroztak, ahol egy újságírónőt is bántalmaztak és nácinak nevezték.

Forrnak az indulatok az Amerikai Egyesült Államokban. Vasárnap egy mintegy 25 fős, feketébe öltözött és pajzsokat viselő tüntetőkből álló csoport egy manhattani kereszteződésben verődött össze, hogy elinduljon a Times Square-re – derül ki a Breitbart hírportál beszámolójából.

A tüntetők azt skandáltak, hogy ezek az ő utcáik.

Később az eredetileg 25 fős csoport jelentősen kibővült.

Tara Szczepanski újságíró arról számolt be, hogy megtámadták a tüntetésen. Az általa a Twitteren megosztott videón legalább két férfi bántalmazza, miközben „ki**szott nácinak” nevezik és azt kiabálják, hogy Trump támogatója. Egy gördeszkával is tarkón vágták a nőt.

A második videón az látszik, hogy egy nagyobb csoport támadta meg és tojással is megdobálták.

Szczepanski a rendőrökhöz rohant, de úgy tűnik, ennek ellenére sem hagytak fel a zaklatásával.

 

 

