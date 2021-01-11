Újságírónőt bántalmaztak a BLM-tüntetők Manhattanben – VIDEÓ

Megosztás Tweet



Az Antifa és BLM aktivistái Manhattan utcáin masíroztak, ahol egy újságírónőt is bántalmaztak és nácinak nevezték.

Forrnak az indulatok az Amerikai Egyesült Államokban. Vasárnap egy mintegy 25 fős, feketébe öltözött és pajzsokat viselő tüntetőkből álló csoport egy manhattani kereszteződésben verődött össze, hogy elinduljon a Times Square-re – derül ki a Breitbart hírportál beszámolójából.

Shield line strong pic.twitter.com/EINdcPwEpH — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 10, 2021

A tüntetők azt skandáltak, hogy ezek az ő utcáik.

A large mob of #antifa are currently marching with riot gear in the streets of New York City. pic.twitter.com/28CuKsgHJR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

Később az eredetileg 25 fős csoport jelentősen kibővült.

NYC is out in force right now, marching against fascism and the far right. pic.twitter.com/bmMIqMgam0 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 10, 2021

Tara Szczepanski újságíró arról számolt be, hogy megtámadták a tüntetésen. Az általa a Twitteren megosztott videón legalább két férfi bántalmazza, miközben „ki**szott nácinak” nevezik és azt kiabálják, hogy Trump támogatója. Egy gördeszkával is tarkón vágták a nőt.

Attacked at a #BLM #Antifa #NyC rally, smashed egg in my head, hit with umbrella, spat on, knocked with a skateboard as the crowd says don’t protect her she’s for Trump. pic.twitter.com/hpSTdIaZt2 — Polish American Brotherhood (@PoAmBrotherhood) January 10, 2021

A második videón az látszik, hogy egy nagyobb csoport támadta meg és tojással is megdobálták.

Footage caught across of when I was trying to get away, and I’m screaming to get off me, they hitting me with the umbrella and then knock my equipment, when I picked it up they smashed the egg and hit me in the head, then knocked my phone off. #BLM #Antifa #TrumpSupporter #NYC pic.twitter.com/JOh3t2QGeM — Polish American Brotherhood (@PoAmBrotherhood) January 10, 2021

Szczepanski a rendőrökhöz rohant, de úgy tűnik, ennek ellenére sem hagytak fel a zaklatásával.