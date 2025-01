A lehetséges következő amerikai nagykövet is megszólalt Rogán kitiltásáról

Shame on @USAmbHungary for this politically motivated act. While I and no one speak for President Trump, I believe that on January 20th when he becomes our 47th POTUS – we will return to the golden age of USA-Hungary relations! 🇺🇸🤝🇭🇺@hu_conservative https://t.co/wA182Qi08u

— Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) January 7, 2025