Orbán Viktor újra beszélt telefonon Donald Trumppal

I had a fruitful meeting today with Prime Minister @CiolacuMarcel in Budapest. We also took another important step towards the Schengen-membership of 🇷🇴 and 🇧🇬. And at the end of our lunch, we even got a phone call from President @realDonaldTrump. 😎 pic.twitter.com/q57Zu6rlg3

— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 22, 2024