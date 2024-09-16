Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#árvíz #illegális migráció #Ukrán válság #EU soros elnökség #Amerikai elnökválasztás 2024

Percről percre

Megalakul az árvízvédelmi Operatív Törzs | A vártnál is nagyobb lehet az árhullám – Kövesse az árvízi híreket hirado.hu-n

Orbán Viktor minden nemzetközi kötelezettségét elhalasztja az árvíz miatt

lead_image
Forrás: MTI
2024.09.16. 12:06

Főoldal / Belföld

A rendkívüli időjárási helyzet és a Magyarországot sújtó árvíz miatt minden nemzetközi kötelezettségét elhalasztja a miniszterelnök.

Orbán Viktor döntését az X-en tette közzé hétfőn.

Kiemelt kép: Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök megtekinti az árvíz elleni védekezés munkálatait (Fotó: Fotó: Facebook/Orbán Viktor)

árvíz Orbán Viktor

Ajánljuk még

 