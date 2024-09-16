Orbán Viktor minden nemzetközi kötelezettségét elhalasztja az árvíz miatt

Főoldal / Belföld
Orbán Viktor döntését az X-en tette közzé hétfőn.
Due to the extreme weather conditions and the ongoing floods in Hungary, I have postponed all my international obligations.
— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) September 16, 2024
Kiemelt kép: Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök megtekinti az árvíz elleni védekezés munkálatait (Fotó: Fotó: Facebook/Orbán Viktor)