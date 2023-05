Japán átadott Lengyelországnak egy festményt, amelyet a németek a második világháborúban raboltak el

Another work of art, looted by the Germans during the war, returns to Poland🇵🇱 “Madonna with Child” from the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries, attributed to the Italian artist Alessandro Turchi.

The painting from Germany went to the USA and then to Japan #Poland #Japan #art pic.twitter.com/lZ4nI68zVv

