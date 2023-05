Kovács Zoltán: A magyar kormány nem enged az Európai Parlament nyomásának

➡️The European Parliament is targeting Hungary once more, this time to prevent us from assuming the EU presidency in the second half of 2024.

😴Their justification is the same old, tired charge that Hungary violates the EU’s basic principles and is hence unable to hold the… pic.twitter.com/AaO9WL7zRZ

— Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) May 25, 2023